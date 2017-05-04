Audi 90 with a Turbo 20v Inline-Five

Dutter Racing in Germany is responsible for building this extreme Audi 90 (B4). Under the hood sits a 2.4 L (2461 cc) 20v inline-five built by Dutter Racing with a Garrett GTX45 turbocharger and dry sump. It produces 1,240 horsepower (1258 PS) and 890 lb-ft (1208 Nm) on 55 psi (3.8 BAR) of boost. The transmission is a 01E four-speed dog box transmission connected to a Tilton 3-plate sinter clutch. Running that level of power to all four wheels in a car that weighs 2259 lb (w/ driver) is going to give some great stats. It reaches 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds, 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in 5.5 seconds and its best quarter-mile in 8.5 seconds at 165.9 mph (267 km/h).

Source: Dutter Racing FB page via Jalopnik