Dario is back with another episode of his incredibly cheap turbo LSx project. His goal is to build a 9-sec car out of a busted 1980 Malibu with a cheap turbo LSx V8 powertrain all for $2K. In this episode Dario shortens and installs a Ford 8.8″ rear end from a 1996 Crown Victoria. As it sits Dario has $1,940 in the Malibu.

Source: The House of Boost