For Sale: Custom 1968 Jaguar XKE with a Rear-Engine V8

This custom 1968 Jaguar XKE is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $80,000 located in Carson City, Nevada. The car was built by Peter Harris who has been making custom cars for over 40 years. He received the car from a friend after it was involved in a roll-over. The car is powered by Chevy TPI 350 ci V8 with Edelbrock Performer heads connected to a Turbo-Hydramatic 425 automatic transmission. Before that it had a Cadillac 500 ci V8 with a 6-71 supercharger. The rear frame is from the front of a FWD 1974 Cadillac subframe that was fully boxed. The front suspension is a Speedways Gasser-style straight axle with rack and pinion steering and coilovers.

Source: eBay via BangShift