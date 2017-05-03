For Sale: Custom 1968 Jaguar XKE with a Rear-Engine V8

This custom 1968 Jaguar XKE is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $80,000 located in Carson City, Nevada. The car was built by Peter Harris who has been making custom cars for over 40 years. He received the car from a friend after it was involved in a roll-over. The car is powered by Chevy TPI 350 ci V8 with Edelbrock Performer heads connected to a Turbo-Hydramatic 425 automatic transmission. Before that it had a Cadillac 500 ci V8 with a 6-71 supercharger. The rear frame is from the front of a FWD 1974 Cadillac subframe that was fully boxed. The front suspension is a Speedways Gasser-style straight axle with rack and pinion steering and coilovers.
2 Comments
Peter
The owner is deluded if they think it’s worth 80 thousand. It does not matter how much time and effort and money was put into this project, it’s not worth even close to 80 thousand.
I see the current e-bay bid is 6100, that’s more like it.
Harry
You can hear Sir William Lyons crying..