We have covered many of Boba Motoring’s projects but nothing compares to their VW Golf Mk2. The monster hatch produces 1,233 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0 L 16v ABF inline-four through a 4motion all-wheel drive system. As you might expect this combo makes for a very fast car. Watch as the Golf goes 8.67 sec at 174.6 mph (281 km/h).

Source: Boba Motoring