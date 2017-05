Marc Norris stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off a 1976 BMW 2002 he built for a customer. The last time we wrote about this small BMW it was in 2014 and I am glad to see it is doing well. As mentioned before this 2002 was built by Marc Norris’ company Bavarian Workshop in West Hills, California. Power comes from a 2.3 L S14B23 inline-four from a 1989 E30 M3 that produces 230 horsepower and is connected to a Getrag 262 five-speed manual transmission.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage