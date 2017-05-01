Every Detail on Roadkill’s Muscle Truck

David Freiburger released a walk-around video with a lot of interesting details on the Muscle Truck. The truck is a 1974 Chevy C-10 stepside that was originally built when David was working at Car Junkie TV. The engine is a 5.7 L LS6 V8 with a Crane camshaft, Crane roller rockers and MSD Atomic EFI. Behind it sits a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic with a Gear Vendors overdrive connected to a 1978 Ford F-100 rear end with 3.50 gears.

Below are all the previous Roadkill and Hot Rod Garage episodes featuring the Muscle Truck in chronological order.

Source: Roadkill Extra