Building a 2003 Ford Focus with a Turbo LSx

A year ago this 2003 Ford Focus was sitting around as a roller after most of the drivetrain was sold off. Then the current owner decided to install one of a few V8s sitting around his shop. The engine is a stock Vortec 350 ci V8 from a 1998 GM truck that produces 240 horsepower to the wheels. Mated to it is a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 8.8″ rear end from a Fox Mustang. It was a dependable setup but now the owner is after more power. The Votec will be replaced by an aluminum 5.3 L LSx V8 with a Garrett GTX42 turbocharger. The transmission will also be upgraded to a much beefier TCI TH350 automatic built for drag racing. Follow the project’s progress at Yellow Bullet.

Source: Yellow Bullet