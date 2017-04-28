Building a 2003 Ford Focus with a Turbo LSx

A year ago this 2003 Ford Focus was sitting around as a roller after most of the drivetrain was sold off. Then the current owner decided to install one of a few V8s sitting around his shop. The engine is a stock Vortec 350 ci V8 from a 1998 GM truck that produces 240 horsepower to the wheels. Mated to it is a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 8.8″ rear end from a Fox Mustang. It was a dependable setup but now the owner is after more power. The Votec will be replaced by an aluminum 5.3 L LSx V8 with a Garrett GTX42 turbocharger. The transmission will also be upgraded to a much beefier TCI TH350 automatic built for drag racing. Follow the project’s progress at Yellow Bullet.
Source: Yellow Bullet
3 Comments
Lance N.
240hp, 3-speed auto?
Waste of time. A used stock Fiesta ST will walk all over it for 2/3 the price.
swaptastic
The owner might be building it for drag racing. If the 5th gen ST made 150 hp and 6th gen ST made 180 hp (flywheel power) then in a straight line this with 240 hp to the wheels would beat those.
Lance N.
Not with a 3 speed.