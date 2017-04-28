For Sale: 1937 Ford with a Jeep 4WD Powertrain

This Ford rat rod is for sale in Jacksonville, North Carolina with an asking price of $5,250 OBO or trade. The body is a 1937 Ford Tudor Sedan over a custom frame. The engine and 4×4 drivetrain were sourced from a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The engine is a 5.2 L Magnum V8 which produced 230 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from the factory. This particular engine was converted to run off a carburetor. The full-time 4WD NP-249 transfer case was replaced with a NP-231 to allow for 2WD, 4H, and 4L.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via OppositeLock