1989 Ford Transit Van with a Jaguar Twin-Turbo V6

The story goes this 1989 Ford Transit van started life at Benetton F1 racing team as just an ordinary hauler. Then the van went to TWR Engines where owner Tom Walkinshaw was developing a the Jaguar XJ220 supercar. Tom needed a development mule to test the XJ200’s twin-turbo V6 so he decided to use the Transit van. The 3.5 L JV6 V6 developed 542 horsepower through a five-speed manual transmission and viscous limited-slip differential. The van sat for several years until XJ220 specialists Don Law Racing purchased it from TWR. Don Law went through the car and upgraded the suspension, wheels, and upped the engine’s output to 640 horsepower. They estimate the van can reach 170+ mph and 0-60 mph in five seconds and coming in 10th at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Source: @DonLawRacing and Crank and Piston via Car Build Index