Toyota Supra with a Turbo Inline-Four

This Toyota A80 Supra was built by Golden Sloth Racing in Adelaide, South Australia to compete in time attack and hill climb racing. The 2JZ inline-six was replaced with a 2.0 L inline-four comprising of a 5th gen 3S-GE BEAMS head and 5S-FE block and internals. The engine was upgraded with a BorgWarner EFR 7670 turbocharger and Glenn Booth dry sump system. It produces around 295 horsepower on 10-12 psi of boost. The boost is being kept low to protect the stock bottom end. The transmission is a J160 six-speed which isn’t the strongest but enough for the current power level. The team recently competed in the Mount Alma Mile Hillclimb and finished 5th in class, 13th in RWD, and 32nd overall. The Supra went 48.24 sec which is faster than the previous year’s time of 52.62 sec with the 2JZ.

Source: Golden Sloth Racing FB page via The Automotive Obsession