We wrote about Fredric Aasbø’s new monster RWD Corolla iM last month. If you are unfamiliar with the project, it was built by Papadakis Racing and features a turbocharged 2.7 Toyota 2AR inline-four capable of producing 1,000 horsepower. Listen as Stephan and Fredric discuss the project they created together and a very loud inline-four.

Source: GT Channel and The Hoonigans