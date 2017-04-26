BMW E36 M3 with a S62 V8

This 1998 BMW E36 M3 was built by MGarage Motorsport in Poland. The car came from the factory with a 3.2 L S50B32 inline-six but was replaced with a S62B50 V8 from a 2002 BMW E39 M5. The 5.0 L engine produces around 394 horsepower being fed from a Bosch 044 pump from a 80 L aluminum fuel tank. The six-speed manual transmission was also carried over from th E39 M5 and upgraded with a lightweight aluminum flywheel and LuK clutch. The car still runs the factory E36 M3 rear end although it is now on the second one. To help balance the extra power the brakes were upgraded with E92 M3 360×30 mm rotors with Audi RS6 eight piston calipers up front and 350×24 mm rotors with six piston calipers in the rear.

Source: MGarage Motorsport and Allegro.pl via ESD reader Piotr