This 1998 Subaru Impreza L wagon is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $9,000 located in Brighton, Colorado. The facotry 2.2 L EJ22 flat-four was replaced with a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ205 flat-four from a 2003 WRX. The engine wiring harness was merged with factory harness by iWire. The drivetrain consists of a JDM STI six-speed transmission with a ACT HDSS clutch and new flywheel connected to a STI driveshaft and R180 rear end.

Source: eBay