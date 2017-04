This Porsche 914 race car was built in the spirit of the Porsche 914-6 GT by Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The body was completely stripped down and reinforced with tubular support and roll cage. A widebody kit was installed covering the much wider wheels and upgraded brakes. Power comes from a 3.6 L flat-six though an inverted G-50 five-speed transaxle with a Quaife ATB differential.

Source: Patrick Motorsports (build page)