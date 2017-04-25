1985 Ferrari 308 with a 4.8 L V12

When this 1985 Ferrari 308 GTS QV left the factory it was one of only 233 right-hand drive models. The original owner enjoyed the Metallic Blue Chiaro paint and white leather interior but not the power output of the factory 2.9 L Tipo F105 V8. They had a Nigel Hudson at Nigel Mansell’s Ferrari dealership swap the engine for a new 4.8 L F101 V12 from a Ferrari 400. This increased power from 237 horsepower to 340 horsepower and became known as “Nigel’s Flyer”. It is assumed Nigel Mansell was able to secure a new engine due to being a former Ferrari F1 driver. Many years later the 308 was taken back to Nigel Hudson again for a complete powertrain restoration. It took two years to completely disassemble and inspect the engine, transmission, brakes, and suspension. The listing claims there are three more 308’s with V12 swapped engines in the world. If you are interested in owning this 308, it will be auctioned off on May 17 at Silverstone Auctions.

Source: Silverstone Auctions via Carscoops