Nissan Patrol with a Quad-Turbo LSx

When 1320 Video was visiting Dubai they stopped by Ben Dalmouk Auto Technology to see a very wild 2012 Nissan Patrol Y61. Under teh hood sits a RHS 454 ci LSx V8 with four Precision 6266 turbochargers. The engine was built with Mast Motorsports Mozez heads, forged internals and runs off a MoTeC M150 ECU. They are hoping to make close to 3,000 horsepower with the combo. To handle that kind of power the transmission was swapped for an ATI upgraded TH400 four-speed automatic transmission and ATI torque converter. That was connected to the factory Patrol transfer case via a custom adapter from ALYASY Performance.

Source: 1320 Video and @Ben_Dalmouk