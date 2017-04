This 1988 Chevy Silverado 3500 truck is for sale on eBay in Denton, Texas. The original engine and transmission were replaced with a 6.0 L LQ4 V8 and 4L85-E four-speed automatic from a 2002 Chevy HD truck. The engine and transmission were rebuilt in 2009 by Jasper Engines & Transmissions. The current owner claims we “went through” everything mechanical including A/C system, catalytic converters, springs, shocks, tires and has $30K in the truck.

Source: eBay