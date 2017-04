Danish drifter Anders Scharff has been hard at work finishing his Nissan S13 200SX project at AS-Motorsport. Between the front wheels is a rebuilt 3.0 L VG30DETT V6 from a Nissan 300ZX. The engine should produce 450-500 horsepower thanks to 850 injectors and a single Precision turbocharger. The transmission is a RS5R30A five-speed manual from a 300ZX connected to a lightweight flywheel and a Competition Clutch Series 2600 clutch.

Source: AS-Motorsport FB page via Kamikaze Drift