Dario is back with part 3 of his incredibly cheap turbo LSx project. His goal is to build a 9-sec car out of a busted 1980 Malibu with a cheap turbo LSx V8 powertrain all for $2K. In this episode the turbo V8 is installed in the Malibu. Dario explains this was the quickest LSx swap he had done due to all the planning. Hopefully we will start to see this on the strip soon.

Source: The House of Boost