Porsche 997 with a Twin-Turbo GT3 Engine

This 2007 Porsche 997 Turbo called “Project Swan” was built by BBI Autosport in Huntington Beach, California for a customer who wanted a street legal GT2 race car. BBI accomplished this by installing a high revving 3.8 L flat-six from a GT3. The engine was rebuilt with a lower compression and internals capable of handling boost. The turbos were kept small for a wide power band and because this car is actually raced. The engine is very similar to the one used in Jeff Zwart’s 997 GT2 RS Pikes Peak race car. On 91 octane it produces 600+ to the wheels. BBI also removed the AWD system and converted it to RWD. A $30K Holinger six-speed sequential gearbox from a 911 Cup race car finishes off the drivetrain. The 997 weighs 600 lbs more than a Cup race car but is only a few seconds slower than one. A great benchmark considering its street legal and retains comforts such as air conditioning.

Source: BBI Autosport FB page (build album), The Hoonigans, and Drive