For Sale: 1992 Mustang LX with a 1,000 hp 2JZ

This 1992 Mustang LX is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $28,000 and is located in Lubbock, Texas. Under the hood sits a 2JZ inline-six built by Titan Motorsport which produces 1,000+ horsepower but can support up to 1,500 horsepower. The engine has upgrades including CP Carillo 9-1 pistons, Manley H-Tuff rods, ported head, GSC stage-2 cam, 2200 cc injectors, and a Comp CT 43X turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a G-Force T-56 six-speed manual transmission and Strange 9″ rear end with 4.29 gears. The Mustang also includes a 8.5 sec certified roll cage, parachute, Strange rear suspension, and AFCO front suspension.

Source: eBay