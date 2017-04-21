RWD Nissan March with a Twin-Turbo VQ35 V6

This Nissan March was built by The Lab Limited in Hamilton, New Zealand. They were inspired to build something like Nissan’s Micra 350SR project but even more over the top. They started with a tired March and proceeded to stuff a 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 in the back. The engine was rebuilt with Wiseco 11:1 forged pistons, Eagle forged rods, ACL race bearings, and ARP studs. The engine makes 536 horsepower to the rear hubs thanks to twin turbochargers and a Link ECU. Power goes through a USDM Altima six-speed transmission with LSD and a JWT flywheel. Thanks to a completely stripped interior the project weighed 2,192 lbs with a 42/58 weigh bias. Unfortunately the March suffered a serious crash and wasn’t repairable. The team is using the knowledge from this project to build an improved version.

Source: The Lab Limited FB page and Nathan Timoko