For Sale: Aaron Kaufman’s 1963 Falcon Race Car

Aaron Kaufman is selling his 1963 Ford Falcon race car on eBay. This is the same car he built on season 4 of Fast N’ Loud and raced at Pikes Peak 2016 in season 5.

The car was built to compete in open road course race events. It meets tech requirements for unlimited classes in both Pikes Peak and Big Bend.

Under the hood sits a 363 ci Ford Boss V8 that produces 500 horsepower running off a Holley 750 cfm HP Series carburetor and MSD ignition.

The drivetrain consists of a Richmond Super T-10 four-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RST clutch connected to a Mark Williams modular rear end. The rear end allows the new owner to use either the Detroit Locker diff with 4.00 gears or TruTrac diff with 3.00 gears.

The Falcon rides on a Global West front suspension and the rear uses Ridetech lower control arms with a third-link on the rear end housing. Ridetech triple-adjustable coilovers are used on all four corners.

Braking was upgraded with 14″ rotors and six piston calipers up front and 13″ rotors and four piston calipers in the rear.

Source: eBay via OppositeLock