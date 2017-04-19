Fiat X1/9 with a Yamaha R1 Engine

This very unique Fiat X1/9 is owned and driven by Fabbri Albano. The car has been completely transformed to compete in autocross and time attack events. The factory inline-four was replaced by a 1000 cc Yamaha YZF-R1 inline-four that produces around 175 horsepower. The body appears to be completely custom with aerodynamics being the focus. The car incorporates driver-adjustable aerodynamics such as the drag reduction system in the rear wing or the front fins turning in the same direction as the wheels. If you know more about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: 19Bozzy92, davide458italia, and Italiansupercarvideo via Jalopnik