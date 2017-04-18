For Sale: 1989 Porsche 944 with a 951 Turbo Inline-Four

This 1989 Porsche 944 S2 is for sale on eBay with a current bid of $8,500 and located in Burlington, Kentucky. The factory 3.0 L inline-four suffered a failure in 2011 and the previous owner swapped in a turbocharged 2.5 L inline-four from a 1986 944 Turbo (951). The engine was rebuilt before installation with some work performed on the heads. The suspension has also been upgraded with Paragons Koni Cup coilovers on all four corners and 986 front control arms. The current owner includes a lot of documentation, record, and receipts of previous work.

Source: eBay