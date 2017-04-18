1987 Mustang with a Supercharged Viper V10

Professional drifter and founder of Pony Drift Michel Rayes just debuted his newest creation, a 1987 Mustang called “Project X” at Elmia 2017. The car was built by All-In Race Cars in Denmark. While the company specializes in drag racing they were up for the task of building a professional drift car. Power comes from an 8.0 L Gen 2 Viper V10 with a BDS 8-71 roots supercharger sticking out of the hood. The engine needs eight 83 lbs/hr injectors, 10 210 lbs/hr injectors, and a mechanical fuel pump that supplies 17 gallons/min to keep this beast of an engine fed. We can expect more coverage in the coming weeks considering Speedhunters is a sponsor and the attention it’s gathering at Elmia.

Source: @Michelrayes and Speedhunters