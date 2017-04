Ricky Ferguson’s 1973 Corvette doesn’t sound like any C3 Corvette out there. What sets his apart from the rest is the 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six under the hood. When we first wrote about it in 2015 the engine made 1,088 horsepower but now produces 1,260 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and Ford 9″ rear end. Watch as the Corvette goes 7.84 sec at 177 mph in the quarter-mile even with the boost turned down.

Source: 1320Video