For Sale: 1962 Maserati with a Chevy V8

This 1962 Maserati 3500 GT is for sale on eBay with an asking price of $79,500. There is no explanation for what happened to the original 3.5 L Tipo 101 inline-six but a 327 ci Chevy V8 now replaces it. The drivetrain appears to include a non-factory manual transmission with the factory rear end. So if you are looking for some classic Italian design with cheap American torque than this vehicle is for you. If anyone knows more about this car please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: eBay via ESD reader