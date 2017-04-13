Rebuilt Big Red Camaro Sets Record With 253 MPH

In the first race since being rebuilt Big Red went 253.6 mph at the Mojave 1.5 mile Shootout retaining its title as fastest 1969 Camaro on earth. The record run beat its previous best of 251.8 mph from 2015. Part of that record was due to a new 598 ci big-block V8 with Brodix block and cylinder heads and a F3A ProCharger supercharger. The amazing thing is there is still more speed left as the team suffered traction and transmission issues. This is Big Red’s first time out since suffering severe fire damage in 2016. Team Manager and Master Fabricator Dave Ward along with Head Mechanic Mark Ewing lead a talented team tasked with bringing Big Red back to life. To see more of their work please view Big Red Camaro FB page.

Source: Big Red Camaro FB page