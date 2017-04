Blackbird Fabworx in California are building a 1972 Honda N600 project called “N1000RR”. The car is receiving a full custom chassis and double wishbone suspension. In the back of the car they installed a Honda CBR1000RR inline-four and six-speed transmission. These engines produce around 170 horsepower from the factory which should be plenty in a vehicle that weighs 1,250 lbs. Between the rear wheels sits a Quaife QBA11R differential and a reverse box so it can back up.

Source: Blackbird Fabworx