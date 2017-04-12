For Sale: Pro-Street 1963 Econoline with a Mid-Engine BBC V8

This Pro-street 1963 Ford Econoline is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $35,000. The truck started life as a flight line vehicle for the US Air Force that was decommissioned and sold to the public. The current owner purchased the truck 12 years ago and spent that time turning it into a pro-street custom called “Streetsweeper”. The truck sits on a custom tube chassis with the engine and transmission installed in the bed. The engine is a 454 ci Chevy big-block V8 with LSx flat-top pistons, forged crank, Lunati 292H cam, oval port heads, and two Edlebrock 650 cfm carbs. The drivetrain consists of a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission connected to a narrowed Ford 9″ rear end with 3.55 gears.

Source: eBay via BangShift