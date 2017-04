If you are a rotary fan then you probably know of Carl Thompson’s Lexus GS300 called “Fatboy”. The factory 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six was replaced by a custom 2.6 L 26B four-rotor built by Curran Brothers Racing in New Zealand. The engine recently produced 1,293 horsepower and 860 lb-ft of torque to the rear hubs thanks to a very large Garrett GTX55 98 mm turbocharger and methanol fuel. For more photos of this wild sedan please view the project’s Instagram @Fatboydrift.

Source: @Fatboydrift