Honda Insight with a K20A – Part 1

LHT Performance in Pinellas Park, Florida started a new K-Sight project and will be releasing videos of the progress. The Honda Insight came from Alaska to have its three-cylinder engine and hybrid drivetrain replaced with a 2.0 L K20A inline-four and six-speed transmission. While there the Insight will also receive upgraded brakes and suspension.

Source: LHT Performance