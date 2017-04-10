VW Beetle with a GSX-R1000 Motorcycle Inline-Four

This custom VW Beetle was built by Hudlow Axles in Rossville, Georgia. They started with a 1967 VW Beetle body that received a lot of metalwork such as a chopped roof, sectioned body, and recesses for the rear tires. The modified body went over a custom tube chassis with an air suspension. Power comes from a 1000 cc Suzuki GSX-R1000 inline-four that produces 185 horsepower. Behind that sits a six-speed transmission and Suzuki Sidekick rear end. The engine doesn’t produce a lot of torque but for a car that only weighs 1,200 lbs it is more than enough to get it sideways.

Source: Hudlow Axle FB page (build album) and NotBob Channel