Tesla Motor in a Lotus Evora on the Dyno

You probably haven’t heard a dyno test sound like this. Sasha Anis recorded his Lotus Evora with an 85 kWh Tesla Model S motor at his company OnPoint Dyno. The motor made 440 horsepower. The 4,057 Nm figure mentioned in the video is axle torque. Sasha explains it below.

Axle torque is engine (or in this case motor) torque multiplied by all gears. In the case of the Tesla drive unit that’s 9.3:1 – so 4000nM at the axles is 430nM at the motor.﻿

You can read more about the project here.

Source: Sasha Anis via ESD reader Piotr