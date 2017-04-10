1971 Barracuda with a Viper V10

This custom 1971 Plymouth Barracuda called “Medusa” was built by All Speed Customs in Muskegon, Michigan. The car rides on a Roadster Shop FastTrack chassis with C6 Corvette front suspension and a four-link rear with Penske double-adjustable coilovers. Power comes from a race-spec Viper V10 which produces 750 horsepower. Behind that sits a six-speed automatic transmission controlled by paddle-shifters, connected to a Strange Engineering 9″ rear end.
Source: All Speed Customs FB page and ScottieDTV