This 1976 Corvette was built by Hardcore Engine Builders in Hungary. The body sits on a hybrid C3/C5 Corvette chassis with C5 suspension with QA1 double adjustable coilovers and C6 Z51 disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LS1 V8 which produces 380 horsepower thanks to stainless steel long tube headers and cold air intake. Behind the engine sits the Corvette torque tube, T-56 six-speed transmission and C5 rear end.

Source Hardcore Engine Builders (project page)