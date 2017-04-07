Toyota Supra with a Twin-Turbo V12 Update

When we last wrote about this Toyota Supra the 2JZ inline-six was replaced with a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12. The car was recently sent to Speed Force Racing for a lot of custom titanium installed through out the engine bay. The intake, piping, engine covers, and oil catch can are made from titanium. The owner @Fastsupra1 hopes a change to two 6266 turbochargers and head work will make 1,500 horsepower at the wheels.

