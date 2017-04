In our previous article this Daewoo Tico had its 796 cc inline-three and factory transmission replaced with a 1.5 L Honda D15B2 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a Civic. The car is being built by BRS in Glucholazy, Poland and since our previous article they have finished all the work needed to get the engine running and the car driving.

Source: BRS FB page via ESD reader Piotr