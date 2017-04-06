1974 Toyota Crown with a 1JZ-GTE

When this 1974 Toyota Crown pulled into MUDMODS in Taupo, New Zealand it was powered by a carbureted 2,759 cc 5M-GE inline-six and W50 five-speed manual transmission. It had served well but the combo was tired and needed a refresh. MUDMODS got to work removing the previous engine and trans for a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six and R154 five-speed manual transmission. Plenty of custom work was needed such as custom oil pan, custom turbo manifold along with rebuilding the front suspension and steering. The front brakes were also upgraded using Lexus rotors and Volvo calipers.

Source: MUDMODS via Yota Nation