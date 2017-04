This custom 1968 Camaro was spotted at Fast Eddies Race Cars in Orange, California. Between the front wheels sits a turbocharged LSx V8, which doesn’t sound very unique until you realize it’s traverse mounted and there’s another LSx behind the seats. The engines are probably 5.3 L LS4 models since these were used in FWD GM vehicles. If anyone knows more details on this project please contact us or leave a comment.

A post shared by Slammed 64's (@slammed_64s) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Source: @Slammed_64s via FullBoost