This 1990 Mazda Miata is for sale in Athens, Georgia with an asking price of $12,500. Under the hood sits a 3.2 L J32 V6 from an Acura 3.2 TL Type-S which produces 280 horsepower. The car was built by Super Fast Miatas using one of their Honda J-series V6 swap kits. Other upgrades include 3.3 LSD rear end, upgraded coilovers, and Wilwood disc brakes up front.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Mini Tec