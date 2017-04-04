Ford Escort with a Turbo Hayabusa Engine

This Ford Escort Mk1 was built by Joni Hiipakka and his Dragon Racing Team in Finland. Power comes from a 1370 cc inline-four from a first generation Suzuki Hayabusa. The engine makes 363 horsepower and 280 Nm (206.5 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a Holset HX35 turbocharger on 14 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The drivetrain consists of a Hayabusa six-speed transmission and Volvo rear end. Watch as the team tests the car for rally competition with a set of studded tires.

Source: Dragon Racing Team and Videos Nettirabbi via OppositeLock