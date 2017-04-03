Toyota 86 with a Quad-Turbo V12

We have covered many Toyota 86 projects before but this one is officially the craziest. This Toyota 86 was built by K.K Performance in the UAE and made its debut at the Emirates Custom Show. There visitors were shocked to see the factory 2.0 L boxer replaced by a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 with four turbochargers. Street FX Motorsport reports the engine produces 800 horsepower. K.K Performance has built several Toyota 86s with different engines such as this one powered by a 2JZ with three turbochargers.

Source: K.K Performance and Street FX Motorsport