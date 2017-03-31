Custom Motorcycle with a Twin-Turbo BMW V8



ProBoost is a company in Saarenkylä, Finland that makes turbo kits for motorcycles and snowmobiles. However they are also building a custom motorcycle. The custom chassis is built around the power plant, a 4.0 L BMW M60B40 V8 running twin-turbos. The 4.0 L V8 produces 282 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from the factory so you can guess how much the twin-turbo version might produce.

Source: ProBoost (build album) via Kamikaze Drift

