Tony and Lucky return to finish their 1966 Ford F-100 shop truck project. Instead of swapping out a lot of components piece-by-piece they are installing the Ford truck body over a 2007 Crown Victoria police cruiser. The Crown Vic will give the truck a 4.6 L V8, four-speed automatic transmission, rack and pinion steering, disc brakes, and a four-link rear suspension. In this episode the guys finish the project and take it out for a little fun.

Source: Hot Rod Garage