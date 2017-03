Jeep revealed several new concept vehicles for the 51st Moab Easter Jeep Safari. One particular concept that stood out to us was the Jeep Quicksand. The Wrangler based concept received a longer wheelbase while the body was trimmed front and rear and the windshield and hard top were lowered. Power comes from a Mopar 392 ci HEMI V8 with eight stack fuel injection and open headers. Backing it up is a Getrag six-speed manual transmission.

Source: FCA North America via OppositeLock