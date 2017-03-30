Building a Porsche Boxster with an Audi V8

Porsche Boxster with an Audi ABZ V8

A gentleman from the UK is converting this Porsche Boxster to run off Audi power. The engine bay no longer holds a flat-six but instead holds a 4.2 L ABZ V8 engine from an Audi A8. The engine along with factory Porsche five-speed transaxle was installed using a custom cradle that retains the factory mounting points. The engine is connected to the transaxle using a custom flywheel, Audi B5 S4 clutch and pressure plate. For more photos of the build and to follow future progress please view the project’s FB page.

Source: V8 Boxster FB page

