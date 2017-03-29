BMW E39 M5 with a 3.4 L 2JZ

Matt Farah really enjoyed driving this very powerful 2000 BMW E39 M5. The project started when the current owner purchased the M5 with a swapped 2JZ inline-six. He then took it to Technica Motorsports in Atlanta, Georgia to rebuild the 2JZ with a 3.4 L stroker kit, upgraded internals and a large Garrett GTX 4508R turbocharger. The engine produces 800 horsepower now but after some tuning it should make between 1,200-1,400 horsepower. The owner is building the M5 to compete in 1/2 mile top speed events.

Source: The Smoking Tire