RWD Toyota Corolla iM with a 1000 HP Inline-Four

Fredric Aasbø has competed in Formula Drift for several seasons in a very powerful RWD Scion tC built by Papadakis Racing. He was very successful with the tC even winning the 2015 FD Pro Championship but with Toyota discontinuing the Scion marque last year Papadakis Racing needed to build something new.
For the 2017 Formula Drift season the team used the same winning formula and applied it to a 2017 Toyota Corolla iM. The little four-door had most of the floor and engine bay gutted to make room for a RWD conversion and longitudinal engine.
Under the hood sits a Toyota 2AR inline-four that had its displacement increased from 2.5 L to 2.7 L. The engine was built by Stephan Papadakis and features a BorgWarner EFR 9174 twin-scroll turbocharger, nitrous system, Supertech Performance valvetrain, and Portflow Design headwork. Running off E85 fuel, the engine makes 1,000 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque.
Backing up the powerful engine is a G-Force GSR four-speed dog box transmission with a Tilton 7.25″ four-disc clutch connected to a custom carbon fiber driveshaft made by Driveshaft Shop.
The team introduced the Corolla iM project with a recreation of the Initial D intro.
Full Stats:
Vehicle:
- 2017 Toyota Corolla iM
- Built by Papadakis Racing
Engine:
- 2.7 L Toyota 2AR inline-four
- BorgWarner EFR 9174 turbocharger
- dual Tial MV-S 38 mm wastegates
- nitrous system
- E85 fuel
- 10.5:1 pistons
- Supertech Performance Valvetrain
- Portflow Design headwork
- AEM Electronics Infinity 8 EMS
- Torco SR-5 5w40 oil
- built by Stephan Papadakis
Fuel System:
- 4x ID1050 cc + 4 ID1700 cc injectors
- AEM Universal fuel regulator
- AEM 25-201 fuel filter
- 2x AEM 380 LPH fuel pumps
- ATL Florocell 600 fuel cell
Drivetrain:
- G-Force GSR four-speed dog box
- Tilton 7.25″ four-disc clutch
- Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft
- Torco SGO 75w140 transmission fluid
- Torco RGO 85w140 rear end fluid
Suspension:
- custom sway bars
- SPC adjustable links
- RS-R custom coilovers
- RS-R springs
Exterior:
- Dzine Unlimited body kit
- RMR Racing carbon parts
Interior:
- Takata seats
- Takata harness
- Sparco steering wheel
- Tilton 600 series pedals
- Papadakis Racing roll cage
- AEM CD-7 dash
Wheels/Tires:
- Motegi Technomesh Drift 17×9 (front)
- Motegi Technomesh Drift 18×10 (rear)
- Nexen N’fera SUR4 245-40/17 (front)
- Nexen N’fera SUR4 275-40/18 (rear)
Source: Papadakis Racing, Speedhunters (build photos) and photos by Larry Chen/Papadakis Racing