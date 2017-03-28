RWD Toyota Corolla iM with a 1000 HP Inline-Four

Fredric Aasbø has competed in Formula Drift for several seasons in a very powerful RWD Scion tC built by Papadakis Racing. He was very successful with the tC even winning the 2015 FD Pro Championship but with Toyota discontinuing the Scion marque last year Papadakis Racing needed to build something new.

For the 2017 Formula Drift season the team used the same winning formula and applied it to a 2017 Toyota Corolla iM. The little four-door had most of the floor and engine bay gutted to make room for a RWD conversion and longitudinal engine.

Under the hood sits a Toyota 2AR inline-four that had its displacement increased from 2.5 L to 2.7 L. The engine was built by Stephan Papadakis and features a BorgWarner EFR 9174 twin-scroll turbocharger, nitrous system, Supertech Performance valvetrain, and Portflow Design headwork. Running off E85 fuel, the engine makes 1,000 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque.

Backing up the powerful engine is a G-Force GSR four-speed dog box transmission with a Tilton 7.25″ four-disc clutch connected to a custom carbon fiber driveshaft made by Driveshaft Shop.

The team introduced the Corolla iM project with a recreation of the Initial D intro.

Full Stats:

Vehicle:

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

Built by Papadakis Racing

Engine:

2.7 L Toyota 2AR inline-four

BorgWarner EFR 9174 turbocharger

dual Tial MV-S 38 mm wastegates

nitrous system

E85 fuel

10.5:1 pistons

Supertech Performance Valvetrain

Portflow Design headwork

AEM Electronics Infinity 8 EMS

Torco SR-5 5w40 oil

built by Stephan Papadakis

Fuel System:

4x ID1050 cc + 4 ID1700 cc injectors

AEM Universal fuel regulator

AEM 25-201 fuel filter

2x AEM 380 LPH fuel pumps

ATL Florocell 600 fuel cell

Drivetrain:

G-Force GSR four-speed dog box

Tilton 7.25″ four-disc clutch

Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft

Torco SGO 75w140 transmission fluid

Torco RGO 85w140 rear end fluid

Suspension:

custom sway bars

SPC adjustable links

RS-R custom coilovers

RS-R springs

Exterior:

Dzine Unlimited body kit

RMR Racing carbon parts

Interior:

Takata seats

Takata harness

Sparco steering wheel

Tilton 600 series pedals

Papadakis Racing roll cage

AEM CD-7 dash

Wheels/Tires:

Motegi Technomesh Drift 17×9 (front)

Motegi Technomesh Drift 18×10 (rear)

Nexen N’fera SUR4 245-40/17 (front)

Nexen N’fera SUR4 275-40/18 (rear)

Source: Papadakis Racing, Speedhunters (build photos) and photos by Larry Chen/Papadakis Racing